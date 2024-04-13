Hull v QPR player ratings

QPR are just three points above the Championship relegation zone after being soundly beaten by Hull, who hadn’t won at home for more than two months. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-0 defeat.









Asmir Begovic: 6

No repeat of the all-too familiar lapses which have cost his team points this season – the recent draw at Plymouth being a prime example. Ozan Tufan’s strike for the all-important opening goal – which came after Rangers had started fairly well – was excellent, but Begovic’s slow feet hampered any chance he might have had of saving it.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Had made a decent fist of playing at right-back but this was a step too far and he was replaced at half-time after being given major problems by the impressive Jaden Philogene.

Steve Cook: 7

Mostly solid at the heart of the defence.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

Overall, pretty good, but one lapse proved costly when he allowed Fabio Carvalho to slip away from him and score the second goal.

Morgan Fox: 6

Had a tough task at left-back but stood firm. Denied by a good save when he tried his luck with a first-half strike.

Sam Field: 5

Not a good day for the Rangers midfielder, although he did set up the second of two great chances for Paul Smyth and was somewhat unlucky when his headed clearance fell to Philogene, who volleyed home. Hull’s win was secured largely by consistently finding space in behind Field and Issac Hayden.

Issac Hayden: 5

Also struggled in midfield, where Hull had the upper hand throughout.

Chris Willock: 6

Started well and remained Rangers’ most creative player for most of the game, which isn’t saying much.

Lucas Andersen: 5

Impressed recently but his form has since dipped and he was way out of his depth in this game before being substituted at half-time.

Ilias Chair: 6

Had his moments, creating Smyth’s first big chance and generally causing Hull the odd problem. But it wasn’t enough.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Didn’t threaten and continues to offer very little in terms of a goal threat.

Paul Smyth: 5

Brought on at half-time and was guilty of two bad misses, the first of which came shortly before Hull’s killer third. A Rangers goal then would have hauled them back into the match, so the miss was costly, but at least Smyth provided some danger up front with his pace and directness.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Fared better than Dunne after replacing him. Also prevented a fourth goal by clearing Rory Delap’s lob off the line.

Jack Colback: 6

OK after replacing Hayden for the final 20 minutes or so.







