Cifuentes calls for calm after worrying QPR defeat

Marti Cifuentes called for calm after QPRs 3-0 defeat at Hull left them three points above the Championship relegation zone with three matches remaining.

The gap to third-from-bottom Huddersfield would be just two points had the Yorkshire side not conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Recent back-to-back wins took Rangers six points clear of the bottom three, but a return of just one point from the following three games has put them back in trouble.







Nevertheless, the situation is not as dire as it perhaps seemed it might be at this stage when Cifuentes took over as boss earlier in the season.

Cifuentes said: “We’re in a position that five months ago or even one month ago we would have dreamed to be in. So now is the moment to be very calm.

“I have always been aware about how difficult this would be. I have been saying that it could be until the last minute of the last game of the season.

“This will not be easy and I knew this would not be easy. If someone two weeks ago thought this would be a walk in the park then that was wrong.

“We’re in a position where it’s up to us and we need to remain together and keep pushing together.”

Rangers face a vital home match against Preston on Saturday before the visit of promotion-chasing Leeds the following Friday. Their season will end with a potentially all-important match away to Coventry on 4 May.







