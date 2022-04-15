Chair’s goal earns QPR a point and ends losing run

Huddersfield 2 QPR 2 6' Barbet (OG) 43' Amos 53' Toffolo 58' Chair

Ilias Chair’s goal earned QPR a point as they came from behind twice to end their losing run.

Rangers, beaten in their previous five matches and seven of the previous eight, got off to the worst possible start at the John Smith’s Stadium, going behind to Yoann Barbet’s early own goal.

Luke Amos equalised and Harry Toffolo restored the Terriers’ lead before Chair hauled the visitors level again.







Rangers nevertheless dropped to 12th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places with four matches left to play.

Huddersfield went ahead when Barbet attempted to clear Jonathan Hogg’s near-post header from a corner but succeeded only in slicing the ball into the net.

Rangers hit back a couple of minutes before half-time when Sam McCallum’s low cross was put away by Amos.

Toffolo restored his team’s lead by heading in Ollie Turton’s cross, before McCallum prevented a third Huddersfield goal by acrobatically clearing Danel Sinani’s header off the line.

Rangers battled on and were rewarded when the hosts failed to clear Moses Odubjao’s cross and Chair capitalised by volleying home.

A win would have made a late QPR rise back into the top six a tad more realistic.

But Amos missed a glorious late chance to put them ahead when he headed Chair’s left-wing cross wide of the target.

QPR: Westwood, Odubajo, Dunne, Barbet, McCallum, Field, Amos (Adomah 85), Dozzell, Chair, Thomas, (Austin 83) Dykes (Gray 83).

Subs not used: Mahoney, Sanderson, Ball, Johansen.







