Huddersfield v QPR player ratings

QPR ended a run of five successive losses with a decent performance against in-form Huddersfield to grab a 2-2 draw. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Kieran Westwood: 6

Could do little to stop either of Huddersfield goals and barely had a save to make in the second half. First time the former Republic of Ireland international has not been on the losing side since joining last month.







Moses Odubajo: 8

Am excellent display. Set up the second goal with a fine cross and defensively was very good against a lively Huddersfield forward line.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Sliced into his own net from a corner in comical fashion to gift Huddersfeld the lead. Was often guilty of being loose in possession. Better in the second half but never looked completely comfortable in a back four.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Not at his best. Struggled with the pace and directness of Zorba Thomasa and almost joined Barbet in the own goals column only for Sam McCallum to save his blushes with an acrobatic goal-line clearance. Stood up well at the end as Huddersfield had a flurry of corners.

Sam McCallum: 8

Looked understandably rusty in the opening 15 minutes as he allowed Jonathan Hogg to get in front of him to win the header that led to Huddersfield’s opener. Atoned with a fine run and low cross that set up the equaliser for Luke Amos and was excellent in the second half, highlighted by a magnificent clearance off the line minutes before Rangers scored their second.

Andre Dozzell: 5

His woeful corner and subsequent sloppy pass helped Huddersfield turn defence into attack for their opening goal. Once again allowed midfielders to run off his shoulders with alarming regularity. Did improve slightly in the second half but flatters to deceive.

Sam Field: 7

Put in a real shift in the middle of midfield with his non-stop running and ability to be in right place at the right time to snuff out promising opportunities ,which was key to Rangers getting back into the game. Enjoyed a fierce battle with the excellent Lewis O’Brien.

Luke Amos: 7

On hand to stab home the equaliser on the stroke of half-time for his fifth goal of the season. His energy and legs on the right side of midfield were key in the lead up to Rangers’ second goal. Should have won the game with a free header late on that flashed wide. And he lost the run of Harry Toffolo before his bullet header restored Huddersfield’s lead.

Ilias Chair: 8

His best performance since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations in February and appeared to revel playing wide left in the 4-3-3 formation. Took his goal superbly to make it 2-2 and was integral in the move that set up his side’s equaliser, and delivered a peach of a cross that Amos headed just wide.

George Thomas: 7

Played a significant role in the build-up to Rangers’ first goal in what was an admirable display. What he may lack in quality he makes up for in energy, enthusiasm and a willingness to chase lost causes. Ran himself into the ground and was withdrawn 10 minutes from time.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Another underwhelming display from the Scotland striker, who was better in the air than in recent games, but did little of note otherwise before being replaced by Charlie Austin late on.







