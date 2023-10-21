Struggling QPR suffer fourth consecutive defeat
QPR remain third from bottom of the Championship after slumping to a fourth consecutive defeat.
Goals from Kian Harratt and Jack Rudoni put Huddersfield in control, helping them secure their first win under recently-appointed manager Darren Moore.
Rangers, who were without Lyndon Dykes as well as Steve Cook and are now without a win in seven matches, were unable to find an equaliser after a goal by Jake Clarke-Salter, who later hit the woodwork.
Woeful QPR defending has been a feature of their dismal showings under boss Gareth Ainsworth and was evident again as they conceded twice in the opening 14 minutes.
They lost possession after their throw-in and were carved open by Rudoni’s ball towards Harratt, who slotted home.
Rudoni then doubled the lead by applying the finish after being set up by Sorba Thomas’ cut-back.
Clarke-Salter netted shortly before half-time with a header from Andre Dozzell’s corner – the defender’s first QPR goal.
The visitors went agonisingly close to equalising when Clarke-Salter’s second-half effort hit the bar and Michał Helik’s brilliant block denied Sinclair Armstrong, who seemed certain to score from the rebound.
Jimmy Dunne missed a late chance, heading over from another Dozzell corner.
QPR: Begovic, Kakay (Cannon 70), Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Adomah (Kolli 75), Colback (Dixon-Bonner 75), Field, Dozzell, Paal (Larkeche 75), Chair, Armstrong (Smyth 64).
Subs not used: Archer, Duke-McKenna, Willock, Kelman.
angryoap
21/10/2023 @ 6:27 pm
OK John, message received loud and clear. I wasnt aware that comments had to be directly inked to the editorial content – but heres a fact. or two for you to consider.
When we were top of the league (or thereabouts) we had the self same squad albeit with Dickie and Dieng. the others who were cast off were exactly that, we also have, from what we are told, obtained a few ‘better players’ but the downward spiral continues. We have won 5 games out of 26 now and Willock hasnt been given a proper run out since injured. Whats going on?
Riproarin'
21/10/2023 @ 5:51 pm
So many reasons for Chair to warm the bench & give Willock a game. If only this was the only fix needed…I’d happily drop them all & play the U21’s. The team looks lost & have been since they were top of the league for that 1 game last season. As for Gareth…he’s inherited a downward spiralling team & it’s just not working out. Surprised the board are happy to let him continue…
Robert sharp
21/10/2023 @ 5:41 pm
Four managers sacked or left team is crap we haven’t been able to defend for years and we do not score goals. The owners have to take the blame for all of this they have no interest in this club you can not use the FFP excuse every season why the supporter’s get SCAMMED by them.
You can not compete with other teams castoffs and give the managers a budget that’s like a kids pocket money and then charge the fans to watch this rubbish.
So do the right thing and SELL then we can try and get out of the old third division back to when I started watching them sixty three years ago.
John Constantine
21/10/2023 @ 5:22 pm
angryoap, try replying to facts for once in your life!
This post doesn’t have anything about us having enough strikers, so putting it in quotes is pretty ridiculous, when it isn’t even stated here.
The only ‘numbnut’ is you 🙂
And finally, where’s Willock? Is he the best player? He was at the start of last season & hasn’t doesn’t done jack since, so ‘best player’ is hardly truthful when it’s been over a season now.
Do everyone a favour, go & find where these so called quotes of yours came from & reply to them on the correct posts!
angryoap
21/10/2023 @ 3:48 pm
“We have enough strikers” – just 4. Today we have one ‘injured’ , play one and leave the other 2 on the bench. Good tactics.
angryoap
21/10/2023 @ 3:24 pm
….but never mind, the next win’s just arouind the corner. What a numbnut.
angryoap
21/10/2023 @ 2:47 pm
Wheres Willock? our best player warming the bench – again!