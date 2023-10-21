Struggling QPR suffer fourth consecutive defeat

Huddersfield 2 QPR 1 8' Harratt 14' Rudoni 42' Clarke-Salter

QPR remain third from bottom of the Championship after slumping to a fourth consecutive defeat.

Goals from Kian Harratt and Jack Rudoni put Huddersfield in control, helping them secure their first win under recently-appointed manager Darren Moore.

Rangers, who were without Lyndon Dykes as well as Steve Cook and are now without a win in seven matches, were unable to find an equaliser after a goal by Jake Clarke-Salter, who later hit the woodwork.







Woeful QPR defending has been a feature of their dismal showings under boss Gareth Ainsworth and was evident again as they conceded twice in the opening 14 minutes.

They lost possession after their throw-in and were carved open by Rudoni’s ball towards Harratt, who slotted home.

Rudoni then doubled the lead by applying the finish after being set up by Sorba Thomas’ cut-back.

Clarke-Salter netted shortly before half-time with a header from Andre Dozzell’s corner – the defender’s first QPR goal.

The visitors went agonisingly close to equalising when Clarke-Salter’s second-half effort hit the bar and Michał Helik’s brilliant block denied Sinclair Armstrong, who seemed certain to score from the rebound.

Jimmy Dunne missed a late chance, heading over from another Dozzell corner.

QPR: Begovic, Kakay (Cannon 70), Dunne, Clarke-Salter, Adomah (Kolli 75), Colback (Dixon-Bonner 75), Field, Dozzell, Paal (Larkeche 75), Chair, Armstrong (Smyth 64).

Subs not used: Archer, Duke-McKenna, Willock, Kelman.

