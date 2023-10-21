Huddersfield v QPR player ratings

QPR remain third from bottom of the Championship after slumping to a fourth consecutive defeat. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players in the 2-1 loss at Huddersfield.







Asmir Begovic: 6

Produced a couple of routine saves. Was left hopelessly exposed for both Huddersfield goals.

Osman Kakay: 5

Continues to be targeted by opposing sides and once again struggled, with Jack Rudoni causing him major problems.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

A decent display and his return from injury has been a positive for Rangers. But he missed a good chance to equalise when he was unable to hit the target with a late header from Andre Dozzell’s corner.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Did well. An encouraging performance – not least because the previously injury-plagued defender carried on and completed the match despite seeming to hurt his groin in the first half. He scored with a header from another Dozzell corner, hit the bar in the second half and won a number of challenges.

Albert Adomah: 6

Offered Kakay better defensive cover than Paul Smyth has recently, but struggled going forward before going off in the second half.

Sam Field: 7

Had a good game in midfield, where he was strong in the challenge and sensible with the ball.

Jack Colback: 6

Better in the second half after an iffy first period.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Ineffective for periods of the game but delivered corners for Rangers’ goal and Dunne’s late chance. Clearly better in a more advanced position when both Field and Colback are available to play behind him.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Sold on the left without creating much despite being willing to get forward.

Ilias Chair: 5

Tried hard to make things happen and never hides, but there were times he needed to release the ball quicker. Overall it was a disappointing display.

Sinclair Armstrong: 5

Worried Huddersfield, who were clearly aware of the threat he poses with his pace, but they dealt with him pretty easily. Denied what looked a certain equaliser by a goal-line block as he tried to force in the rebound after Clarke-Salter hit the woodwork. But for all his exciting attributes and enthusiasm, Armstrong needs to react more decisively in those situations.

Paul Smyth: 6

Replaced Armstrong up front in the second half but was unable to seriously trouble the home defence.

Reggie Cannon: 6

Came on with 20 minutes left for his debut. Has pace and might be one to watch. Rangers’ other substitutes – Ziyad Larkeche, Rayan Kolli and Elijah Dixon-Bonner – had less time to make an impact.







