Huddersfield v QPR player ratings
QPR remain third from bottom of the Championship after slumping to a fourth consecutive defeat. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players in the 2-1 loss at Huddersfield.
Asmir Begovic: 6
Produced a couple of routine saves. Was left hopelessly exposed for both Huddersfield goals.
Osman Kakay: 5
Continues to be targeted by opposing sides and once again struggled, with Jack Rudoni causing him major problems.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
A decent display and his return from injury has been a positive for Rangers. But he missed a good chance to equalise when he was unable to hit the target with a late header from Andre Dozzell’s corner.
Jake Clarke-Salter: 7
Did well. An encouraging performance – not least because the previously injury-plagued defender carried on and completed the match despite seeming to hurt his groin in the first half. He scored with a header from another Dozzell corner, hit the bar in the second half and won a number of challenges.
Albert Adomah: 6
Offered Kakay better defensive cover than Paul Smyth has recently, but struggled going forward before going off in the second half.
Sam Field: 7
Had a good game in midfield, where he was strong in the challenge and sensible with the ball.
Jack Colback: 6
Better in the second half after an iffy first period.
Andre Dozzell: 7
Ineffective for periods of the game but delivered corners for Rangers’ goal and Dunne’s late chance. Clearly better in a more advanced position when both Field and Colback are available to play behind him.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Sold on the left without creating much despite being willing to get forward.
Ilias Chair: 5
Tried hard to make things happen and never hides, but there were times he needed to release the ball quicker. Overall it was a disappointing display.
Sinclair Armstrong: 5
Worried Huddersfield, who were clearly aware of the threat he poses with his pace, but they dealt with him pretty easily. Denied what looked a certain equaliser by a goal-line block as he tried to force in the rebound after Clarke-Salter hit the woodwork. But for all his exciting attributes and enthusiasm, Armstrong needs to react more decisively in those situations.
Paul Smyth: 6
Replaced Armstrong up front in the second half but was unable to seriously trouble the home defence.
Reggie Cannon: 6
Came on with 20 minutes left for his debut. Has pace and might be one to watch. Rangers’ other substitutes – Ziyad Larkeche, Rayan Kolli and Elijah Dixon-Bonner – had less time to make an impact.
angryoap
22/10/2023 @ 2:05 pm
Unless I need to visit specsavers, I just saw Dunne & Field trying to do the work of four defenders, the opposition given all the time in the world to set themselves up to score, yet when we attacked, they were all over us. Surely GA can see the difference.
angryoap
22/10/2023 @ 9:05 am
Pure rubbish – starting with the manager. if he was any good, he would be getting them playing like 12 months ago.