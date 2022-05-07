Gray’s goal ends Warburton era with QPR win

Swansea 0 QPR 1

QPR ended the Mark Warburton era with a deserved victory thanks to Andre Gray’s goal 10 minutes from time.

In a game of few clear-cut chances between two sides keen on possession with little in the way of cutting edge, Rangers claimed their ninth away win of the season when Gray blasted home from close range after a fine cross and run from the impressive Ilias Chair.

Warburton named just five substitutes on a bench that contained goalkeepers Murphy Mahoney and Joe Walsh as Seny Dieng returned between the sticks for Rangers following nearly three months on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Aside from one Joel Piroe shot that he parried away in the first half, Dieng had little to do for much of the game in a welcome return to the side.

George Thomas should have scored in the first half but somehow managed to turn the ball wide with Swansea keeper Andy Fisher beaten as he and Lyndon Dykes caused problems for the home side.

Chair, who was the most impressive player on the pitch, created the goal following a quick free-kick from Yoann Barbet and raced down the line and squared for Gray who slammed the ball home to give Rangers a positive end to a disappointing second half of the season.

QPR: Dieng, Sanderson (Kakay 45), Ball, Barbet, Adomah, Field, Amos, McCallum, Chair, Thomas (Dozzell 64), Dykes (Gray 64).

Subs not used: Mahoney, Walsh.

See also: Swansea v QPR player ratings







