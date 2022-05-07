Swansea v QPR player ratings

QPR ended the Mark Warburton era with a 1-0 win over Swansea City to round off a bitterly disappointing last two months of the season on a high. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 7

A welcome return between the posts in his first appearance since February following a thigh injury. Understandably looked rusty with the ball at his feet early in the game but made two crucial saves either side of half-time. Was a calm and assured presence in the second half and showed how much he has been missed this season.







Albert Adomah: 7

Did well in what is potentially his final game for the club, got forward with purpose and was defensively sound.

Dion Sanderson: 6

Replaced at half-time due to a calf injury, and aside from one occasion where he was caught in possession on the touchline in a move that almost led to a goal, the on-loan Wolves man was solid.

Dom Ball: 8

Handed his first start since January, and was employed at the heart of a back three in his final QPR game. Produced a typically wholehearted and accomplished display. Was a vocal presence at the back and closed out his his time at Rangers with his head held high.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Another who may well be playing elsewhere next season if he fails to agree contract terms – and he finished the season strongly. Should have scored in the first half when the ball dropped to him in the box but was excellent otherwise.

Sam McCallum: 8

A case of what might have been for a player who has struggled terribly with injuries in his season-long loan spell from Norwich, but showed exactly why Warburton was keen to bring him to the club. Strong in the tackle, excellent in the air and defensively sound.

Sam Field: 8

Outstanding in the middle of midfield. Broke up numerous attacks and has the uncanny ability to be in right place at the right time to snuff out danger.

Luke Amos: 7

Touch let him down a few times but was a lively presence in midfield, using the ball well in a hard-working display.

Ilias Chair: 9

The best player on the pitch. Caused Swansea problems throughout and put in two excellent crosses that Lyndon Dykes and Barbet failed to get the final touches to. Created the winner for Andre Gray with a superb run and low cross in a strong finish to the season.

George Thomas: 6

A typically energetic performance. Should have put Rangers in front midway through the first half but was unable to steer his goal-bound effort inside the posts with Swansea keeper Andy Fisher well beaten. His lack of composure lets him down at times.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

A better display from the Scotland striker, who caused the possession-happy Swansea defence some headaches with his good closing down work from the front. Won some good flick-ons before limping off after landing awkwardly midway through the second half.

Osman Kakay: 6

Replaced Sanderson at half-time and despite the odd nervy moment against Swans’ winger Hannes Wolf, he acquitted himself well.

Andre Dozzell: 7

Came on for the final 25 minutes and did well in a match that was ideally suited to his strengths. Looked good when he got on the ball and when allowed the time to play by opponents he can pick a pass. Needs to work on the less glamorous side of his game but an encouraging finish to a mixed debut season.

Andre Gray: 7

Ended his time at QPR with a goal to win the game to finish with double figures for the season – nine of his 10 goals coming away from home.







