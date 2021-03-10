Gallen urges QPR owners to ‘have a right go’ next season

Former QPR striker Kevin Gallen believes the club’s owners should “have a go” next season in light of the impact the January loan signings have made.

The likes of Charlie Austin and Stefan Johansen have improved the team massively – and Rangers’ results during the second half of the campaign suggest they could be a force to be reckoned with next time around if the current squad stays intact.

Uncertainty over whether Financial Fair Play rules will be enforced next season because of the Covid-19 situation might give clubs some additional leeway.

Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Ben Kosky and Ian McCullough.

They also discussed whether Rangers still miss Bright Osayi-Samuel to some degree despite their upturn since he left, as well as their thoughts on Saturday’s game at home to Huddersfield.







Gallen said: “Are the board going to be prepared to say ‘We’ve done it once, are we going to go again and have a right go and try and get into the top six and try to get promoted?’?

“Johansen would be a great signing. Charlie Austin brings goals but he also brings excitement – the fans love him. Do they then go out and buy a couple of wing-backs who are quick?

“They’ve got the basis of a good team. They just need to add to it.

“Are they prepared to really have a little go and say ‘Hey, this is our year’?

“At one stage they’re going to have to have a go again. Why can’t it be next season?”







