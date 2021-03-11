Parker hopes ‘things click’ for Taylor-Crossdale

Fulham boss Scott Parker says he hopes Martell Taylor-Crossdale can kick-start his career.

The 21-year-old striker has been on trial at QPR ahead of a possible move.







He is approaching the end of his contract at Fulham, where he has been unable to make an impact since arriving from Chelsea on a two-year deal in 2019.

Taylor-Crossdale was highly regarded at Chelsea but left at the end of his contract – and backed out of a proposed move to German club Hoffenheim to join Fulham.

He is still yet to make a league appearance, having not featured for Chelsea, Fulham or even during an unsuccessful loan spell at Colchester.

There appears to be no way back for Taylor-Crossdale at Craven Cottage.

Parker said: “Do I hope he can get his career going? Yes, for sure.

“He came in from Chelsea but he’s not been in and around it for a little time now.

“There’s an opportunity for him (at QPR) and hopefully he can get a run and things click for him there.”







