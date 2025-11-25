Furlong set to leave QPR

Paul Furlong is set to leave QPR, ending his long association with the club.

Furlong, 57, has had a number of coaching roles at Rangers since his playing career ended, and has managed the club’s development squad since 2021.

That playing career began at QPR and included a two-year spell at Chelsea before he returned to Loftus Road in 2002 from Birmingham City, having previously been on loan with the R’s.

Initially hampered by injuries and poor form, Furlong went on to establish himself as a key player and a firm favourite among fans.

He was a vital part of Rangers’ promotion to the Championship in 2004 and helped re-establish the club in the second tier before leaving in 2007.

In total, he made 183 appearances for QPR, scoring 58 goals, and his son Darnell – now at Ipswich Town – also played for the club after coming through the youth system.

Earlier this year, Rangers’ youngsters won the Premier League Cup under Furlong, beating Brentford in the final.

Since then there have been discussions about his future role, and changes to the development structure, with Anthony Hayes appointed as methodology manager, focusing on the Under-17 to Under-21 age groups.

And it has now been decided that Furlong will move on.

Meanwhile, Scott Marshall is to return to QPR as Under-18s assistant coach – four and a half months after leaving for Reading.

Former Brentford defender Marshall left Rangers in July to become assistant to manager Noel Hunt, who was sacked by the League One club last month.