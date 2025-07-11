Reading have confirmed the appointment of Scott Marshall.

The ex-Brentford defender, 52, was in his second spell working at QPR’s academy but has returned to Reading, where he previously worked, as first-team assistant coach.

The League One club made an approach to Rangers earlier this week.

Marshall began his playing career at Arsenal and played for Southampton and on loan at Celtic before joining Brentford in 1999.

He was with the Bees for just over four years, making 96 appearances for them, and later returned to the club in a coaching role.

His coaching career has since included spells at Norwich and Aston Villa and he has been assistant boss at Swindon, Charlton and Colchester. Marshall has also worked for Arsenal.

During a three-year stint at Reading as Under-23s boss, Marshall had a spell as caretaker manager following the sacking of Paul Clement in 2018.

He has now returned as assistant to current Royals boss Noel Hunt.

Marshall joined QPR as professional development-phase coach, focusing on player development within the academy, last year.