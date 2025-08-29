QPR defender Clarke-Salter said to be close to resuming training

Julien Stephan believes Jake Clarke-Salter is close to returning to training with the rest of the QPR squad.

The defender, whose Rangers career has been blighted by injuries, had hip surgery earlier this year and has not played since January.

But head coach Stephan has indicated that Clarke-Salter is on course to resume training early next month.

“I hope after the international break he will be able to restart training sessions with the squad,” the Frenchman said.

Meanwhile, Rangers will again be without Ilias Chair and Kwame Poku for Saturday’s game against Charlton.

Chair is still being assessed to determine how long he is likely to be unavailable for.

Summer signing Poku is expected to return to action some time next month.

“I spoke with the medical (staff) yesterday and today and they need to do other assessments to know exactly how long it will take before he can come back on the pitch,” Stephan said.

“Kwame, two or three weeks, probably.”