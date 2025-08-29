Koki Saito is in QPR’s squad for Saturday’s game against Charlton.

The Japanese winger returned to the club this week, this time on a permanent deal, having spent last season on loan from Belgian club Lommel.

Saito was stretchered off with a shoulder injury during his final appearance on loan.

But head coach Julien Stephan said: “He has trained normally and he’s OK. No problem.

“He did a full pre-season with his previous club. He didn’t play any games but he did all the training sessions.”

Rangers will again be without Ilias Chair and Kwame Poku.

Chair is still being assessed to determine how long he is likely to be unavailable for.

Summer signing Poku is expected to return to action some time next month.

“I spoke with the medical (staff) yesterday and today and they need to do other assessments to know exactly how long it will take before he can come back on the pitch,” Stephan said.

“Kwame, two or three weeks, probably.”