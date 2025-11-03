Stephan backs QPR youngster Esquerdinha

Julien Stephan says Esquerdinha’s “difficult” game against Ipswich is part of the QPR youngster’s development.

The Brazilian left-back, 19, was given a torrid time on the flank at Loftus Road, where Rangers were beaten 4-1.

George Hirst put Ipswich ahead with the first attack of the match.

Sindre Walle Egeli went past Esquerdinha with ease and crossed towards Hirst, who climbed above Liam Morrison to head home.

The youngster, recalled to the side in place of the on-loan Rhys Norrington-Davies, continued to struggle before being replaced in the second half.

Developing young players was a major part of Stephan’s brief when he was installed as head coach in the summer.

And the Frenchman admitted: “It was difficult. The fact that we conceded immediately the first goal was not the best start.

“I don’t want to have analysis (only) on him, I want always to analyse the situation collectively. That’s very important.

“When you have young players and want to develop them then you have to accept some difficult moments.

“He’s a young player, 19 years old, and we want to develop players.”

With several players back from injury, Stephan had the luxury of choosing from almost a full squad.

His decisions included leaving out Amadou Mbengue, with the recalled Morrison partnering Steve Cook at centre-back.

Mbengue, snapped up from League One Reading during the summer, came on after Cook picked up an injury in the second half.

“Sometimes I have to manage the situation,” Stephan said.

“Liam last week (didn’t play), Amadou it’s the first time for him in the Championship. I think he needed a rest. He will have an important role.”