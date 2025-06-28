QPR complete signing of winger Poku

QPR have completed the signing of Kwame Poku.

Rangers recently agreed a compensation fee with Peterborough for the winger, who is the club’s third major signing of the summer.

Amadou Mbengue was signed this week and Australian right-back Kealey Adamson completed a £150,000 move to west London.

Poku’s contract was due to expire but, at 23, he is too young to move on a free transfer under the Bosman ruling.

It meant that in order to snap him up, a club had to reach an agreement with Peterborough, who signed him from Colchester United in 2021, or have a tribunal set a fee.

QPR made several approaches for Poku during his time with Posh and were rebuffed, but have now got their man.