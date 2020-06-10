Stories in Wednesday’s newspapers involving the area’s clubs…

Players want QPR director of football Les Ferdinand to be given a senior role at the Football Association, the Daily Mirror say.

It comes after Manchester City’s Harlesden-raised England star Raheem Sterling called for more black former players to be given managerial and senior roles.

And the Mirror say Ferdinand is the man players want to take the lead as part of a shake-up.

Ferdinand previously discussed the technical director role at the FA but the job went to Dan Ashworth.

Spurs ‘still want Giroud’

Olivier Giroud could yet move to Tottenham, the Daily Express say.

The striker was tipped to leave Chelsea when his contract expired this summer, having almost joined Inter Milan in January,

Giroud instead signed a new one-year deal at Stamford Bridge after the club took up an option to extend his contract.

But the Express say Spurs manager Jose Mourinho and Inter’s former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte have not given up hope of signing him and that there is also interest from Lazio.

The Express also reports that Willian and Pedro are set to leave Chelsea when their contracts expire this summer and that there are doubts over the future of Michy Batshuayi.

Blues again linked with Havertz and Benrahma

Chelsea continue to be linked with Bayer Leverkusen winger Kai Havertz and Brentford’s Said Benrahma.

The Guardian say Chelsea have made contact with Leverkusen about Havertz and that Benrahma is also on the Blues’ shortlist of possible signings.

The Daily Mail believe Chelsea are prepared to pay £75m to take Havertz to Stamford Bridge when the transfer window reopens.







