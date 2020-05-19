Chelsea extend keeper Caballero’s contract



Chelsea have taken up an option to extend Willy Caballero’s contract by a year.

The veteran goalkeeper’s deal was due to expire this summer but he is now under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Caballero, 38, made nine appearances this season before the campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five of those outings came in February after Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped by boss Frank Lampard.

Caballero joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2017.







