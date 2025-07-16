QPR thrashed. Does it matter?
David McIntyre and former QPR striker Kevin Gallen are back for another West London Sport podcast.
They discuss how much can be taken from QPR winning 5-0 and then losing 6-0 in friendlies – and how much to read into pre-season friendlies in general. Both recall memories of past pre-seasons and the possible impact on results when it really matters.
Plus there are a couple of news titbits.
The podcast is also available on Spotify as well as Apple and other platforms.
