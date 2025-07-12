QPR concede six in friendly in Spain

QPR lost 6-0 to Spanish second-tier side CD Castellon in their second pre-season friendly.

The third goal was an own goal by Sam Field in a chastening second game for Rangers under new head coach Julien Stephan.

Their opponents were far superior, especially in a totally one-sided first half.

Australian youngster Jaylan Pearman featured for the first time since his summer move from Perth, while summer signings Amadou Mbengue, Kwame Poku, Kealey Adamson and Timothy Akindileni were also involved.

The match took place in Girona, Spain, and Rangers will play French side Toulouse in Perignan, France, on Friday before returning to London.

QPR (first half: Walsh, Bennie, Mbengue, Morrison, Larkeche, Dembele, Vale, Field, Smyth, Pearman, Celar.

Second half: Nardi, Adamson, Dunne, Akindileni, Esquerdinha, Poku, Morgan, Tuck, Chair, Richards (Hassan 85), Sutton.