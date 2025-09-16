QPR duo joining Morecambe on loan

Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Emmerson Sutton are joining Morecambe on loan from QPR until January.

The National League club have been interested in Dixon-Bonner, 24, for some time.

And with the transfer window now closed for EFL clubs, the Shrimps are able to land the midfielder along with winger Sutton, who almost joined League Two side Bromley on loan before the recent transfer deadline.

Sutton, 18, has made three first-team appearances for QPR, with two of them coming in the Championship as a substitute.