Izzy Brown looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

West London Sport revealed last month that QPR were among clubs interested in the 23-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Luton Town.







But Brown is close to completing a move to Hillsborough.

Yorkshire Live reports that he is expected to finalise the move in the next 24 hours and that Wednesday have beaten Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth as well as QPR to his signing.

It will be Brown’s seventh loan move since joining Chelsea, who signed him from West Bromwich Albion in 2013.

He played Premier League football during a loan spell at Brighton, which was cut short by a long-term knee injury.

Brown has also been on loan at Leeds, Huddersfield, Rotherham and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem.

He has a year remaining on his contract at Chelsea, who have been considering his options for the coming season.

Brown, who is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also operate up front or as a winger, has made one first-team appearance for the Blues – against West Brom.

His career so far has been hampered by injury problems.

He joined Leeds on a season-long loan while still recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament damage which ended his time at Brighton.

Brown made just one league appearance for the West Yorkshire club – as a late substitute against QPR – and managed 17 Championship starts during his season at Luton.

