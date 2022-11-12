Coventry v QPR player ratings

QPR continued their miserable recent run with a 2-0 defeat at Coventry. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 6

Could do nothing for both goals and made a magnificent save late on the deny Viktor Gyokeres a hat-trick . Can go to the World Cup with Senegal with his head held high.







Ethan Laird: 6

Found it hard getting forward up against the excellent Jonathan Panzo and wasn’t really a factor in attack but was solid in defence. Looks like a player who is in need of a break.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Did well on his return to the starting line-up but ultimately it was in vain as Gyokeres scored twice.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 5

Filled in as an emergency left-back and played on manfully after picking up an injury after being hacked down by Callum Doyle in the first half. Caught flat-footed by Gyokeres, who skipped past him with ease to open the scoring, and was caught high up the field in the build-up to the Swede’s killer second goal.

Rob Dickie: 6

Did well on his return to the side. Stepped out the ball out well numerous times but should have scored with a free header just before half-time and forced Simon Thomas into a flying save with a 25-yarder that looked goal-bound.

Sam Field: 7

Was a one-man midfield for large parts of the game with Andre Dozzell anonymous and Taylor Richards struggling in the early stages of the game. Booked in the second half as he stopped a break from the Sky Blues after the ball was lost deep upfield for the umpteenth time.

Taylor Richards: 6

Struggled early on in his first start of the season, with his touch letting him down more than once, but grew into the game and looked Rangers’ most creative player in the second half.

Andre Dozzell: 5

A poor performance in what was an already under-manned midfield. Looked too lightweight, did little when in possession and simply did do enough to justify his selection.

Ilias Chair: 5

Tried hard as always but can be excused for having one eye on the World Cup when he pulled out of a thunderous-looking challenge from Jake Bidwell when he pushed forward early in the second half.

Chris Willock: 5

Just not his day. Everything he tried simply didn’t come off. Lost the ball deep in the build-up to the first half and chased back admirably to try and win the ball back only to let Jamie Allen wriggle past him instead of kicking it off for a corner and set up the opening goal.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Looked off the pace in his role as the lone striker. But the lack of service that came his way saw him drop deep and try and pick up the ball.







