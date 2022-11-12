Woeful QPR suffer third straight loss

Coventry 2 QPR 0 11' Gyökeres 78' Gyökeres

QPR’s miserable run continued as they slumped to a third consecutive defeat.

In-form striker Viktor Gyokeres scored both goals for Coventry, who were comfortable winners.

Rangers, who were recently top of the Championship, go into the World Cup break seventh in the table and having lost four of their past five matches, scoring just one goal in the process.







They were under-strength, with the likes of Leon Balogun, Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts injured and Kenneth Paal and Tim Iroegbunam out because of illness.

Gyokeres put the Sky Blues ahead following good work on the right by Callum O’Hare.

After Ethan Laird’s challenge on O’Hare, Jamie Allen collected the loose ball and teed up Gyokeres, who fired home.

The visitors rarely threatened an equaliser, although Rob Dickie sent a header over and saw a strike tipped away.

Rangers’ hopes of a comeback were crushed when Gyokeres tucked away his second, again after fine work by O’Hare.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Clarke-Salter (Kakay 80), Field, Dozzell, Chair (Armstrong 83), Richards (Adomah 87), Willock (Thomas 87), Dykes (Shodipo 83).

Subs: Archer, Kakay, Hamalainen.

