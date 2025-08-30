Jones insists QPR’s Mbengue should have been sent off

Charlton boss Nathan Jones insisted Amadou Mbengue should have been sent off during QPR’s 3-1 win over the Addicks.

With the score at 1-1, Rangers defender Mbengue, already on a booking, fouled Charlie Kelman but escaped a second yellow card.

Jones said: “Kelman goes down, which is a second booking. It wasn’t given because apparently it wasn’t a ‘promising attack’ – even though it was right on the edge of the 18-yard box.

“I don’t know how much more promising you have to get. It’s a categorical yellow card.”

Rob Apter equalised after Paul Smyth’s early opener put Rangers ahead.

Koki Saito, signed on a permanent deal this week, restored the lead after combining with fellow substitute Esquerdinha, and Richard Kone scored with virtually the last kick of the game.

The win was Rangers’ first under Julien Stephan, who admitted a change of style was needed after a tough start for him in the Championship.