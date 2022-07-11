Beale still hoping Willock will feature in QPR opener

QPR head coach Mick Beale has not given up all hope of star man Chris Willock being involved in the opening day Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers, but accepts it looks unlikely.

Willock underwent hamstring surgery last season on an injury suffered in the 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest in March and is still yet to return to full training.

He has travelled with the squad for QPR’s week-long pre-season training camp in Germany and is expected to return to full training by the time the squad arrive back in England.

Rangers travel to Ewood Park on 30 July and while Beale believes there is still a slim chance that the 24-year-old is involved, he insists it is vital that he is not rushed back.

“He’s chomping at the bit, to be fair,” Beale said.

“He looks in quite good shape in terms of his fitness and in terms of his running, but we’ve just got to be careful because for a player like him, you don’t want to be worrying about his hamstring, so it’s important that we give him the time that’s needed.

“It’s a long season. After we play our first game obviously we have a week until the next one so that gives him another week.

“Having said that, I haven’t ruled him out of that first game and now we have five subs, I think that will be very interesting. I think it gives you a chance to completely flip the energy on the pitch and even the way that you’re playing.

“So if he makes it back to play, fantastic, but he doesn’t have to play the whole game and if he makes it onto the bench that day then we’ll be delighted.

“But the most important thing is not to rush him because we want him fit and healthy for the next ten months. There’s definitely an outside chance (he’ll play against Blackburn) but there’s no pressure on our part.”







