Manning completes £250,000 move from QPR to Swansea



Ryan Manning has left QPR to join Swansea City.

Manning, 24, has signed a three-year contract with the Welsh club, who have paid an initial £250,000 for him.

The Irishman, who moved to west London from Galway United in 2015, has not made a Championship appearance this season.







His Rangers future has been in doubt for some time, prompting Rangers manager Mark Warburton to leave him out.

Manning’s contract was due to expire next year and he rejected offers of a new deal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, on the other hand, looks likely to sign a new contract following similar doubts over his future.

Meanwhile, Charlton have signed Paul Smyth from QPR on a season-long loan.

West London Sport revealed the Addicks were keen on Smyth, who was not in Warburton’s first-team plans.







