No Dickie as QPR lose at Oxford in friendly

QPR lost 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at Oxford United on Saturday afternoon.

Aramide Oteh missed Rangers’ best chance to equalise, firing well off target after being set up by Paul Smyth.







Ilias Chair and Todd Kane sent efforts wide, but the visitors created little else.

Defender Rob Dickie – a QPR transfer target – was not in Oxford’s squad.

Rangers are hoping to wrap up a deal to sign the 24-year-old centre-back.

QPR: Kelly, Kakay (Kane 60), Masterson (Hamalainen 74), Barbet (Gubbins 74), Wallace (Manning 45), Cameron (Bettache 74), Ball, Osayi-Samuel (Shodipo 74), Amos (Smith 74), Chair (Alfa 74), Dykes (Oteh 74).

See also: Mackie urges Dickie to choose QPR







