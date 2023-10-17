Cannon and two QPR trialists feature for development side

Reggie Cannon featured for QPR’s development side on Tuesday afternoon.

The recent signing, who was an unused substitute for the first team’s 4-0 defeat at home to Blackburn prior to the international break, played an hour of a game at Bristol City.

It was the American defender's first match action since his arrival in west London.







Trialists Michael Reindorf and Eric Ameyaw both came on as substitutes for Rangers, who lost the game 1-0.

Midfielder Reindorf, 18, is currently at Norwich City, where his contract expires next summer.

Centre-back Ameyaw, 21, is without a club, having been released by Fulham last year.

