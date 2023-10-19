Ainsworth sure he has backing of QPR board

Gareth Ainsworth insists he has the full backing of the QPR board.

Ainsworth’s side have lost three matches in a row, are without a win in six, and many expected him to be axed in the wake of the 4-0 thrashing by Blackburn prior to the international break.

However, he will be at the helm for Saturday’s vital match away to Huddersfield.







Asked if he feels he has the support of the Rangers hierarchy, he said: “Absolutely, yes. I’ve not heard anything contrary to that.

“I’m in a lucky position. I’ve got a great board who have backed everything I wanted to do. They’re good people.”

‘Super-positive’

Rangers have won just five of their 25 matches since Ainsworth left Wycombe to take over as boss in February.

The club almost went down under him last season and were widely tipped to be among the relegation candidates this term.

So far that billing has been fully justified – Ainsworth’s side are third from bottom of the Championship and have produced some woeful performance, prompting speculation about his future.

“I don’t read any of it, look at anything, and it never gets to me,” said Ainsworth.

“I’m a positive person and I’ll be finding ways of being better. I see it as a big challenge rather than doom and gloom.

“I really believe that we can finish higher than people are anticipating and were predicting. The board see that optimism.

“I worked with very little at my last club and got results and I’m super-positive that this club can be a success story this season.”

Ainsworth will be without Morgan Fox and potentially Steve Cook for Saturday’s game.

Cook has been nursing a hamstring injury and missed the Blackburn debacle.

Rangers have been hoping to have him back this weekend but he is a doubt for the trip north and his fitness will be assessed.

Meanwhile, fellow defender Fox will remain sidelined with the knee injury he suffered in the opening stages of last month’s home defeat against Coventry.

Fox has had minor surgery and is still some way from a return to the squad.

Recent signing Reggie Cannon is in contention to make his debut after featuring for Rangers’ development side this week.







