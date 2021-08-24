QPR through after another cracker from Dickie

QPR 2 Oxford 0 26' Dickie 40' Chambers-Parillon (OG)

​Rob Dickie scored a brilliant goal against his former club as QPR reached the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Dickie’s 26th-minute opener – the centre-back’s fourth goal of the season – and Leon Chambers-Parillon’s own goal five minutes before half-time put Rangers in control.

Dickie has netted seven goals since ​being signed ​from the U’s last year – and three of them have been stunning strikes from long range after striding forward from near the halfway line.







This time he played a one-two with Ilias Chair and sent an unstoppable right-footed shot beyond keeper Simon Eastwood.

And Rangers’ lead was doubled when Chair’s shot from the left-hand edge of the penalty area hit the unfortunate Chambers-Parillon, diverting the ball into the far corner of the net.

Oxford had a decent spell of possession early in the second half but were unable to find a way back into the tie.

The home side almost added a third when Sam McCallum was just unable to get to Charlie Kelman’s low cross.

The lively Chris Willock also went close for Rangers when he fired narrowly over.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Archer; Kakay, Dickie (Gubbins 88), Dunne; Odubajo, Dozzell, Thomas, McCallum (Duke-McKenna 64); Chair (Alfa 75), Willock; Kelman.

Sub not used: Walsh.







