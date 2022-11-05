QPR v West Brom player ratings

QPR were beaten 1-0 at home by West Brom. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 7

Produced a fine early save to deny Jason Molumby and was solid throughout.

Ethan Laird: 6

The right-back is a key attacking player for Rangers – and Albion did well to push him back.

Rob Dickie: 5

Terrible in the opening stages and gave the ball away to Molumby in a dangerous area.

Leon Balogun: 5

Also gave the ball away near his own box early on. Beaten in the air for the goal.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Another QPR player guilty of giving away possession in the first half. Got forward well though and delivered a couple of dangerous crosses.

Sam Field: 7

Had a decent game against his former club. Battled on after an early clash left him with a bandaged head.

Tim Iroegbunam: 7

Full of energy in midfield and went close with a first-half shot wide of the near post.

Luke Amos: 6

Didn’t really influence the game before going off in the second half after picking up an injury.

Ilias Chair: 6

Bright in spells and went close with a second-half strike as QPR searched for an equaliser.

Chris Willock: 6

Albion’s game plan to keep Willock quiet worked to perfection. He made no real impact.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Denied by a first-half save after collecting Chair’s ball in from the left.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Neat and tidy in midfield after coming on for Amos on the hour mark.







