QPR crushed by Luton in fourth consecutive home defeat

QPR 0 Luton 3 10' Morris 47' Morris 81' Doughty

Woeful QPR slumped to a fourth consecutive home defeat.

Striker Carlton Morris opened the scoring on 10 minutes and struck again 80 seconds into the second half.

And Alfie Doughty’s brilliant strike with nine minutes remaining sealed a second successive win for new manager Rob Edwards in his third match since taking over as Luton manager.







The game was also new QPR boss Neil Critchley’s third at the helm​,​ and their first loss since his appointment underlined the shortcomings they showed when losing four games in a row prior to him recently succeeding Mick Beale at Loftus Road.

The out-of-form Chris Willock was named on the bench by Critchley and Rangers struggled to create clear-cut chances.

Morris was a problem for them at the other end, seeing an acrobatic effort saved by keeper Seny Dieng shortly before giving the visitors the lead.

Doughty found space on the right and dribbled across the edge of the penalty area towards Morris, who fired through the legs of Rangers’ on-loan Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird and into the far corner of the net.



Ilias Chair, back in the starting line-up following his involvement with Morocco at the recent World Cup, produced Rangers’ stand-out moment of the first half when he skilfully evaded three challenges before his shot was saved by keeper Ethan Horvath.

But that was a rare moment of quality from Rangers, who found themselves two down soon after the interval.

James Bree swung in a free-kick from the left and Kenneth Paal, in trying to clear, inadvertently flicked the ball on and Morris added the decisive touch at the far post.

QPR almost pulled a goal back when Tyler Roberts headed Paal’s right-wing free-kick against the top of the bar and later delivered a cross to Lyndon Dykes, who could only hook the ball agonisingly wide of the target from close range.

Critchley eventually brought on Willock – for crowd favourite Chair, a substitution which added to the home fans’ growing frustration – but any Rangers hopes of a comeback were emphatically crushed by Doughty’s first Luton goal.

Doughty darted in from the left, exchanged passes with Morris and sent an unstoppable drive beyond Dieng from near the edge of the penalty area.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dunne, Dickie, Paal, Field, Iroegbunam, Shodipo (Adomah 78), Chair (Willock 66), Roberts (Richards 78), Dykes.

Subs not used: Archer, Kakay, Amos, Masterson.







