QPR v Luton player ratings

Woeful QPR slumped to a fourth consecutive home defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-0 loss to Luton.









Seny Dieng: 6

Had little chance with any of the goals. Produced a good first-save to keep out a strike from Carlton Morris.

Ethan Laird: 6

Tried to make things happen on the right but Olamide Shodipo was often not on the same wavelength.

Rob Dickie: 5

Hasn’t been in great form so far this season and this was another below-par display. Carlton Morris, who scored twice, caused him major problems.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Marginally better, but also found Luton’s attacking players tough to handle.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Well contained by Luton on the left. Unlucky when his attempt to clear resulted in him inadvertently flicking the ball towards Morris to score the second goal. Delivered a free-kick from which Tyler Roberts headed against the bar.

Sam Field: 7

Not for the first time, emerged from a dire QPR display with some credit. Covered lots of ground, won several challenges and was useful on the ball.

Tim Iroegbunam: 6

Bright in spells but can be careless on the ball.

Ilias Chair: 6

Produced a lovely moment of skill in the first half when evading three challenges before his shot was saved. Faded – and felt ill – before being replaced in the second half.

Olamide Shodipo: 5

Has pace but didn’t show enough quality to justify his latest chance at Championship level.

Tyler Roberts: 6

Poor in the first half but improved in the second, heading against the bar and crossing for Lyndon Dykes, who was unable to hit the target.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Couldn’t take a big chance when it came his way and his overall performance lacked quality.

Chris Willock: 6

Didn’t make much of an impact after coming on in the second half. Neither did Taylor Richards nor Albert Adomah, who were later introduced as well.

