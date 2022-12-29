QPR v Luton player ratings
Woeful QPR slumped to a fourth consecutive home defeat. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-0 loss to Luton.
Seny Dieng: 6
Had little chance with any of the goals. Produced a good first-save to keep out a strike from Carlton Morris.
Ethan Laird: 6
Tried to make things happen on the right but Olamide Shodipo was often not on the same wavelength.
Rob Dickie: 5
Hasn’t been in great form so far this season and this was another below-par display. Carlton Morris, who scored twice, caused him major problems.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Marginally better, but also found Luton’s attacking players tough to handle.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Well contained by Luton on the left. Unlucky when his attempt to clear resulted in him inadvertently flicking the ball towards Morris to score the second goal. Delivered a free-kick from which Tyler Roberts headed against the bar.
Sam Field: 7
Not for the first time, emerged from a dire QPR display with some credit. Covered lots of ground, won several challenges and was useful on the ball.
Tim Iroegbunam: 6
Bright in spells but can be careless on the ball.
Ilias Chair: 6
Produced a lovely moment of skill in the first half when evading three challenges before his shot was saved. Faded – and felt ill – before being replaced in the second half.
Olamide Shodipo: 5
Has pace but didn’t show enough quality to justify his latest chance at Championship level.
Tyler Roberts: 6
Poor in the first half but improved in the second, heading against the bar and crossing for Lyndon Dykes, who was unable to hit the target.
Lyndon Dykes: 5
Couldn’t take a big chance when it came his way and his overall performance lacked quality.
Chris Willock: 6
Didn’t make much of an impact after coming on in the second half. Neither did Taylor Richards nor Albert Adomah, who were later introduced as well.
