QPR v Sunderland player ratings
QPR drew 0-0 with Championship leaders Sunderland at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.
Paul Nardi: 7
The impressive Rangers keeper was always alert to danger and commanded his area very well.
Jimmy Dunne: 7
Reliable defensively and always tried to get forward on the right. Went close with a header.
Steve Cook: 8
Excellent at the heart of the QPR defence. Won several key headers and challenges.
Sam Field: 7
Moved to centre-back because of Rangers injuries and was calm and composed alongside Cook.
Harrison Ashby: 6
Playing on the left, also because of injuries, the right-back looked uncomfortable before himself picking up an injury and having to go off shortly before half-time.
Jonathan Varane: 8
Had a fine game and has been impressive since a recent ban. Strong in the challenge, direct and energetic. Really good.
Kieran Morgan: 7
The teenage midfielder acquitted himself well. A great challenge on Wilson Isidor halted a Sunderland counter-attack. Morgan also showed excellent stamina as he continued to try to attack in the closing stages, twice shooting wide.
Nicolas Madsen: 7
Has struggled since arriving in the summer but this was an improvement. Was involved in some good link-up play, including in the build-up to an early chance for Zan Celar.
Ilias Chair: 7
A threat from set-pieces and when running with the ball. Worked hard off the ball too.
Paul Smyth: 7
Lively on the flank and set up the early chance for Celar.
Zan Celar: 6
Missed the chance created by Smyth and later fired wide. But his hold-up play was decent and this performance was an improvement.
Heverton Santos: 6
Replaced Ashby and, like the on-loan Newcastle man, tried hard but never seemed convincing on the left.
Koki Saito: 6
Perhaps unlucky to drop to the bench given his recent performances. Was again lively after his introduction.