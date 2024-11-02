QPR v Sunderland player ratings

QPR drew 0-0 with Championship leaders Sunderland at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.









Paul Nardi: 7

The impressive Rangers keeper was always alert to danger and commanded his area very well.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Reliable defensively and always tried to get forward on the right. Went close with a header.

Steve Cook: 8

Excellent at the heart of the QPR defence. Won several key headers and challenges.

Sam Field: 7

Moved to centre-back because of Rangers injuries and was calm and composed alongside Cook.

Harrison Ashby: 6

Playing on the left, also because of injuries, the right-back looked uncomfortable before himself picking up an injury and having to go off shortly before half-time.

Jonathan Varane: 8

Had a fine game and has been impressive since a recent ban. Strong in the challenge, direct and energetic. Really good.

Kieran Morgan: 7

The teenage midfielder acquitted himself well. A great challenge on Wilson Isidor halted a Sunderland counter-attack. Morgan also showed excellent stamina as he continued to try to attack in the closing stages, twice shooting wide.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Has struggled since arriving in the summer but this was an improvement. Was involved in some good link-up play, including in the build-up to an early chance for Zan Celar.

Ilias Chair: 7

A threat from set-pieces and when running with the ball. Worked hard off the ball too.

Paul Smyth: 7

Lively on the flank and set up the early chance for Celar.

Zan Celar: 6

Missed the chance created by Smyth and later fired wide. But his hold-up play was decent and this performance was an improvement.

Heverton Santos: 6

Replaced Ashby and, like the on-loan Newcastle man, tried hard but never seemed convincing on the left.

Koki Saito: 6

Perhaps unlucky to drop to the bench given his recent performances. Was again lively after his introduction.







