Battling QPR draw with 10-man Sunderland

QPR 0 Sunderland 0

QPR picked up a point against the Championship leaders, who had Jobe Bellingham sent off.

Bellingham was shown the red card 13 minutes into the second half for a crude challenge on Zan Celar as the Black Cats midfielder was trying to retain possession after a heavy touch.

Struggling Rangers, one off the bottom of the table and still without a home win this season, were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage.

But a second successive goalless draw against one of the division’s heavyweights – they held Burnley in their previous match – seems like another step in the right direction for Marti Cifuentes’ side.

With a number of players already sidelined, Rangers suffered another blow when key defender Jake Clarke-Salter was ruled out because of a recurring calf problem.

It meant Sam Field, usually a midfielder, was deployed as a centre-back, but QPR defended well and created several openings.

Sunderland went closest to scoring in the first half when Dan Neil volleyed against the post from near the edge of the penalty area.

Wilson Isidor missed a chance for the visitors, shooting wide after being found by Trai Hume, who also fired an effort wide.

Rangers threatened as well in the first half and striker Celar, yet to score since his summer move to west London, missed an early chance to put them ahead.

Paul Smyth linked up nicely with Nicolas Madsen and crossed towards Celar, who was unable to sort his feet out and clumsily shot wide of the target.

QPR also threatened from a couple of Ilias Chair corners, with Field heading straight at keeper Simon Moore and Jimmy Dunne flicking the ball just wide.

Chair curled a free-kick over the bar early in the second half, while Patrick Roberts went close at the other end when he cut in from the right flank and saw his left-footed strike deflect narrowly wide.

Sunderland were below par but still dangerous when attacking and would have hoped to turn the screw as the game went on – but they were dealt a major blow when they were reduced to 10 men.

Bellingham’s dismissal galvanised Rangers and Celar fired just wide of the far post before Dunne’s header was saved by Moore.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Field, Ashby (Santos 44), Madsen (Andersen 81), Morgan, Varane, Smyth (Saito 68), Chair, Celar.

Subs not used: Shepperd, Aoraha, Dixon-Bonner, Bennie, Kolli, Lloyd.







