QPR confirm signing of Australian youngster Bennie

QPR have confirmed the signing of teenage winger Daniel Bennie from A-League side Perth Glory.

The 18-year-old Australia youth international is being brought in to initially play for Rangers’ development side.

He has been watched by several European clubs in recent months.







Bennie was expected to stay with Perth for another season but has decided to make the move this summer.

“I am very excited to join QPR,” he told Rangers’ website.

“Coming from Australia to Europe has always been my dream and I think this is the perfect move for me.”

QPR have also confirmed the signing of midfielder Kieran Morgan following his recent trial with the club.

Morgan, 18, has been signed after leaving Tottenham and will also initially play for Rangers’ development side. He has been given a two-year contract.







