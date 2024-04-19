Trialists feature and Pedder scores hat-trick as QPR youngsters thrash Charlton

Brighton’s teenage right-back Harry Lee is the latest player to join QPR on trial.

A number of youngsters from other clubs have recently been on trial with the R's.







They include Tottenham’s Kieran Morgan, whose trial has been extended ahead of a possible move to west London.

Lee and Morgan, both 18, played for Rangers’ development side in a match at Charlton on Friday afternoon – Morgan has previously featured for QPR’s Under-18s.

Rangers won the game 4-0, with Rafferty Pedder scoring a hat-trick – two of his goals were penalties – and Harry Murphy also netting.








