QPR v Sheffield Wednesday player ratings

QPR remain in serious danger of relegation after being beaten by fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Loftus Road. Here's how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 defeat.







Asmir Begovic: 6

Not at fault for either goal. Produced a near-post save in the second half to deny Michael Smith.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Made an excellent start to the game, with a couple of important clearances. Was as committed as always – but missed a decent chance to equalise when he headed Chris Willock’s cross over the bar.

Steve Cook: 6

Solid at the back as usual.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Continues to impress, but was beaten in the build-up to the all-important first goal.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Not a good display. Struggled defensively and offered very little going forward before being taken off in the second half.

Sam Field: 5

A definite off-day for the usually reliable Field. Was beaten with ease by Djeidi Gassama in the build-up to the first goal.

Issac Hayden: 5

Also well below par in midfield, although he was unlucky when his attempted clearance bounced off Gassama and into the net.

Chris Willock: 5

Aside from the cross to Dunne, he produced nothing of note during a very muted display.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Also off the pace, but was unlucky when his second-half strike hit the bar.

Ilias Chair: 5

Poor decision-making on the ball remains a weakness in his game and was evident on several frustrating occasions.

Sinclair Armstrong: 5

A bad day for the youngster. A number of would-be chances were lost because of his poor touch and in general he struggled against a rugged and well organised Wednesday defence.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Didn’t trouble that defence either after his introduction.

Paul Smyth: 6

Also failed to make much of an impact after coming on.

Morgan Fox: 6

Not bad after replacing Paal. Looks a decent option at left-back.








