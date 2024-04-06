Cifuentes says he blames himself for QPR defeat

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes claimed he blamed himself for the defeat against fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday.

Goals from Djeidi Gassama and Antony Musaba gave the second-from-bottom Owls a deserved victory at Loftus Road.

Cifuentes said: “I’m very disappointed but especially with myself. When I look at the performance, I didn’t prepare the team well enough for the kind of game that I knew it would be.







“We were not good at all. It was a bad performance. I’m disappointed not only about the result but about the game and the (lack of) quality we showed. It’s a very disappointing day.

“I take responsibility for this defeat. One result will not change my confidence in the players.”

But Cifuentes also suggested that Rangers had perhaps been guilty of some complacency after recent back-to-back wins took them six points clear of the relegation zone and seemingly close to safety.

The loss left them just four points clear of the bottom three and very much still in trouble.

“That’s always the danger – not only in football but as human beings. Sometimes we tend to relax and those moments are very dangerous,” he said.

“When you think you are doing so well, suddenly football always gives you the reality that if you are not at 110% it’s very difficult.

“We tried during the whole week to let them understand that this was a very difficult game – probably the most difficult game of the season.

“It looked like Sheffield Wednesday were playing for their lives and unfortunately I was not good enough to convince my players that today we needed that kind of intensity.”







