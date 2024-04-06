QPR still in danger after being beaten by Wednesday

QPR 0 Sheff Wed 2 59' Gassama 90' Musaba

QPR remain in serious danger of relegation after being beaten by fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday at Loftus Road.

Goals from Djeidi Gassama and Antony Musaba gave the visitors victory.

Rangers’ relegation fears were eased by recent back-to-back wins, which took them six points clear of the drop zone and seemingly close to safety.

However, this result leaves them just four points clear.

Wednesday would have gone ahead in the first half had Josh Windass not missed a sitter. The forward contrived to nudge the ball past the far post from a yard out after being set up by Ian Poveda.

The Owls suffered another setback when the lively Poveda, who had been causing Rangers problems, was taken off just before the half-hour mark after picking up what looked like a hamstring injury.

But his replacement, Gassama, was also a thorn in QPR’s side – and scored the opening goal on 59 minutes.

Gassama weaved his way into the box, going past Sam Field with ease, and then had a touch of good fortune when Issac Hayden’s attempted clearance cannoned off the Frenchman and into the net.

Lucas Andersen almost equalised when his fierce strike hit the bar, but otherwise Rangers struggled to create clear-cut chances.

That prompted boss Marti Cifuentes to make a triple substitution, sending on Morgan Fox along with forwards Lyndon Dykes and Paul Smyth.

QPR still struggled to create opportunities but one did fall to Jimmy Dunne, who headed over from Chris Willock’s cross.

Dunne headed over again late on, this time at the far post from a cross by Ilias Chair, but Wednesday were generally comfortable and scored again in the final seconds to seal their win.

Gassama was again involved, this time darting down the left and finding Musaba, who blasted past keeper Asmir Begovic.

QPR: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter (Smyth 69), Paal (Fox 69); Field, Hayden (Dykes 69), Willock, Andersen, Chair; Armstrong (Adomah 90).

Subs not used: Walsh, Larkeche, Dixon-Bonner, Hodge, Cannon.







