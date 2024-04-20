QPR v Preston player ratings

QPR are almost safe from relegation after a vital 1-0 win at home to Preston. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Asmir Begovic: 7

Came up with a vital first-half save when he denied Liam Millar at point-blank range, although the Preston man should have done better.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

A fine response to being given a torrid time at Hull last weekend. Anyone who thought that tough day might spell the end of his time at right-back was wrong. He was as committed as always, winning countless challenges, and still keen to get forward.

Steve Cook: 8

Fantastic at the back for Rangers, his performance typified by a superb block to deny Emil Riis in the first half. Did miss a great chance to score though when he scuffed a shot wide following Lucas Andersen’s corner.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 8

Also excellent. Clarke-Salter’s partnership with Cook has been a key factor in Rangers’ improvement.

Kenneth Paal: 7

Restored to the side and did well at left-back. Solid defensively and always keen to get forward.

Sam Field: 8

Another who had a tremendous game. Protected the back four brilliantly, bravely throwing himself in harm’s way when needed, and was always calm on the ball.

Jack Colback: 7

Energetic in midfield, where he helped Field ensure Rangers had a measure of control, bar a very good spell for Preston just prior to the goal.

Lucas Andersen: 6

A mixed display from the Danish playmaker, who was a threat but a few things he tried didn’t come off – and he missed an early chance when he fired wide. His set-piece deliveries certainly caused problems for hapless keeper Freddie Woodman.

Ilias Chair: 7

Involved in many of Rangers’ best attacking moments but also got through plenty of work off the ball, sometimes running deep into his own half to defend well in vital situations.

Chris Willock: 7

Also contributed defensively – much more so than usual – and had his moments at the other end too, including when he crossed for the goal, although Woodman spilling it to Lyndon Dykes was a gift. Another cross almost led to a goal in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

On hand to score after Woodman’s terrible mistake. Snatched at another good chance in the first half, but worked hard up front.

Paul Smyth: 6

Typically lively after replacing Andersen midway through the second half.







