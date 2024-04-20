Cifuentes says he will sleep well after QPR win – but wants the job finished

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes said he would sleep soundly after his side got the vital win they needed against Preston.

Lyndon Dykes’ first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory, taking Rangers to 50 points – six above the relegation zone with two matches left to play.

Their superior goal difference means their Cham​pionship survival will be all but secured if second-from-bottom Sheffield Wednesday lose at Blackburn on Sunday.







Asked if he believes the win will be enough to keep Rangers up, Cifuentes said: “I hope so. Right now it looks like a big step forward.

“But whatever happens in the next games, I think the kind of mindset – the winning culture we need in this club – means that we are going to try to keep winning until the end of the season.

“My mindset is that of course today we took a big step forward in the right direction but until the job is done it’s not done, so we need to make sure that we go into the last two games all-in.

“I’m going to sleep pretty well, that’s for sure. But until the job is done it’s not done.

“I’m very happy for the guys. It was a difficult game with a lot of pressure and we responded.

“We had to win this game. The focus was excellent and I’m very proud of the guys.”

Dykes’ goal was his first in 16 matches and only his fifth in the league this season.

It was presented to him – the striker tapped into an empty net at the far post after keeper Freddie Woodman spilled Chris Willock’s cross.

“I’m very happy for Lyndon. Today he had one of his best games of the season, if not the best,” Cifuentes said.

“He showed character and personality. Sometimes football is about passion and I think all the guys showed a lot of passion.

“We’ve been talking about the need for ugly goals and he was in the right place at the right time.”







