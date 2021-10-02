QPR v Preston player ratings

QPR came from behind to clinch a thrilling victory against Preston. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-2 win.







Seny Dieng: 6

Isn’t in great form at the moment. Emil Riis Jakobsen shot through the keeper’s legs for Preston’s first goal and the second came after a cross bounced off Dieng’s shin. He did, however, help set up the opening goal with a swift throw to Ilias Chair.

Rob Dickie: 7

Impressive at the back. Delivered a brilliant second-half cross for Lyndon Dykes to head in but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Caught out for the first Preston goal but otherwise defended well and popped up with an all-important equaliser.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Solid and composed in the left-sided defensive role. Linked up nicely with Chris Willock on the flank.

Moses Odubajo: 7

Lively on the right-hand side. Is proving to be a shrewd signing.

Dominic Ball: 7

A return to form after a couple of iffy displays. Showed great determination in midfield – and that was crucial against tough opposition on a day Stefan Johansen was not at his best.

Stefan Johansen: 6

Handed Rangers a big boost by being passed fit after a hamstring problem. Showed his class in spells but overall it was not a vintage Johansen display. He struggled to find his rhythm in the first half when, unusually for him, his touch let him down on a number of occasions.

Chris Willock: 7

Deserves credit for the way he has adapted to an unfamiliar role while Rangers are short of left-sided options. Was always a problem for Preston.

Ilias Chair: 8

Influential again. Heavily involved in the build-up to Rangers’ first two goals and then scored the winner. He continues to go from strength to strength.

Lyndon Dykes: 8

A great day for the striker, who scored the opening goal and showed magnificent determination in the build-up to Chair’s winner. He also found the net with a cracking header from Dickie’s cross but was offside.

Andre Gray: 7

Was frustrated at times, but delivered the ball for Dykes to score the opener and his pace and presence up front occupied defenders and always gave the visitors cause for concern.

Charlie Austin: 7

Sent on with Rangers behind, the game quickly turned after his introduction and he was involved in the build-up to the winner, with Chair scoring after Austin’s shot had been saved.

Luke Amos: 7

Another encouraging cameo following his return from injury. Did well after coming on with Austin midway through the second half.







