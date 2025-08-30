QPR v Charlton player ratings

QPR earned their first win of the season, beating Charlton 3-1 at Loftus Road. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Joe Walsh: 6

Has to take some blame for the Charlton goal, when he was slow to react. Fewer problems with the ball at his feet as Rangers opted to go long far more frequently.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

A reliable presence in the backline, winning aerial challenges and rarely offering Charlton a way past him.

Liam Morrison: 6

Had a good battle with Charlton’s Miles Leaburn, which he just shaded. Was booked in the first half after being caught out by the touchline.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Continues to catch the eye for reasons good and bad. Made some important defensive contributions and went on a mazy dribble in the first half, but was possibly fortunate not to get a second yellow card for a foul on Charlie Kelman after earlier almost giving away a penalty.

Rhys Norrington-Davies: 6

A solid enough debut before being replaced midway through the second half.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Combined well with Nicolas Madsen to make QPR’s midfield more physical and durable than we’ve seen in the early weeks of the season.

Nicolas Madsen: 7

Looks more comfortable when not having to receive the ball in deep areas facing his own goal. Won more midfield duels than he lost and made a couple of nice passes to start attacks.

Karamako Dembele: 6

Played a big part in Rangers’ strong start to the game, including a pass to help create the goal, but faded as the game progressed.

Harvey Vale: 7

Brought energy and athleticism to QPR’s attack after being given a surprise start. Was unable to find the right final ball on a couple of occasions and understandably seemed to tire before being replaced.

Paul Smyth: 7

Was slightly fortunate that Charlton keeper Kaminski dived out of the way of his shot for the opener but was bright down the left in the first half before coming off at the interval.

Richard Kone: 8

His goal in the final moments capped an impressive home debut. Had a great battle with the Charlton centre-backs, and provided an important focal point in attack. A dummy leading to Smyth’s opener was as good as a goal.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Headed wide not long after coming off the bench.

Koki Saito: 8

Was bright from his first touch on his second Rangers’ debut. His wonderful goal helped turn an even game in QPR’s favour.

Esquerdinha: 6

Always looks to be positive in possession but a couple of attempts at goal from distance seemed ambitious.

Rumarn Burrell: 6

Continues to look a good option off the bench, providing energy and physicality.