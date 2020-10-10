Transfer gossip: QPR linked with Cardiff defender

Some of the recent transfer speculation involving QPR…

Football Insider say QPR are keen on Cardiff defender Aden Flint.

The 31-year-old has been out of favour at Cardiff and it is claimed that the R's and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing him.







Football Insider has linked QPR with a host of players in recent months – and Rangers duo Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning with a host of clubs.

The website has so far linked Manning with West Ham, Norwich, Watford, Everton, Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle.

Manning speculation

West Ham continue to be linked with Manning.

The Irishman’s future is unclear as his QPR contract expires next summer and he has refused offers of a new deal.

Manning has not made a Championship appearance for Rangers this season because of the uncertainty over his future.

He has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months, including West Ham, but no approaches have been made for him.

Manning scored and was impressive in the second half of QPR’s 4-3 win at home to Millwall in July.

Hammers boss David Moyes was at that game to watch Ebere Eze, who he was interested in prior to the forward’s move from Rangers to Crystal Palace.

Moyes has also been aware of Manning’s potential availability and his presence at that game fuelled speculation that he could look to sign him.

And the Daily Star say Moyes is considering signing Manning for £5m.

QPR linked with Mowatt

QPR are among a number of clubs keen on Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowat, it’s claimed.

Football League World say “sources close to the player” have “confirmed” that the R’s – who already have several midfield options – Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are showing an interest in the 25-year-old.

It comes as Mowatt’s representatives are in negotiations with Barnsley over a new contract for him.

The Yorkshire club triggered an option to extend his contract to next summer and have been in talks about a longer-term deal.

Cherries want Osayi-Samuel, Sun say

Bournemouth are the latest club to be linked with QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The Sun say Bournemouth have made an enquiry about him and would be able to meet Rangers’ asking price.

Osayi-Samuel’s contract expires next summer and he has rejected offers of a new deal.

He has been linked with a host of clubs while his representatives have been looking to secure him a move.

However, so far the only firm offer has been from Club Brugge, who had a £4.7m bid accepted before Osayi-Samuel decided against the move to Belgium.

Crystal Palace considered matching that offer but decided against doing so.

Contact talks with QPR have since progressed and Osayi-Samuel looks likely to sign a new deal if he is still at the club after Monday’s transfer deadline.

