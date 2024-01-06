QPR v Bournemouth player ratings

QPR lost a two-goal lead in an all-too familiar early exit from the FA Cup. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 3-2 defeat by Bournemouth.







Asmir Begovic: 5

Just as he did in recent defeats against Cardiff and Millwall, Begovic’s failure to claim a corner resulted in a goal. His distribution continues to be poor too.

Aaron Drewe: 6

Given an outing at right-back and was decent enough.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Has really struggled for form since his return from a shoulder injury and he made another costly error, losing the ball in the build-up to Bournemouth’s winner.

Morgan Fox: 6

A useful run-out for the defender in his first start since returning from a knee injury.

Ziyad Larkeche: 7

Given a chance in his natural left-back position, having previously been deployed at right-back and as a left winger, and fully justified his inclusion. Linked up really well with Sinclair Armstrong on the flank in the first half, particularly when he set up the striker’s goal with a lovely ball down the left.

Sam Field: 5

Combined nicely with Larkeche and Armstrong at times. But Philip Billing was repeatedly able to run off the shoulder of the out-of-form Rangers midfielder.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner: 6

Found the going tough as Bournemouth started to dominate, but has potential and is always willing to work hard.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Ineffective for large spells, especially as the visitors took control.

Paul Smyth: 7

Worried Bournemouth with his pace and directness in the first half.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Scored, albeit with the help of a deflection off West Londoner Max Aarons, but was otherwise pretty easily contained.

Sinclair Armstrong: 7

Terrific in the first half, when he gave Bournemouth major problems and scored a cracking goal, breezing past Marcos Senesi and superbly lifting the ball over keeper Mark Travers. Was much less effective after that though and lost his man at the corner for Bournemouth’s equaliser.

Osman Kakay: 6

Came on for Drewe just after the hour mark. Did nothing of note.

Albert Adomah: 5

Way off the pace after his second-half introduction.







