Cifuentes refuses to blame Begovic after another error costs QPR

Marti Cifuentes refused to blame Asmir Begovic after QPR went out of the FA Cup after losing a two-goal lead against Bournemouth – having again conceded goals from set-pieces.

The Cherries won 3-2 at Loftus Road, where their first two goals came via corners.

Rangers’ habit of shipping goals from set-pieces is a major problem for boss Cifuentes.







And once again keeper Begovic failing to claim a corner led to a goal, just as it did in recent league defeats against Millwall and Cardiff.

Asked about Begovic’s errors, Cifuentes said: “It’s a combination of factors. The fact that we are conceding goals from set-pieces is (about) more than just the keeper.

“Asmir is a very experienced keeper. We could discuss if (because) the team is not performing well he is the kind of leader that wants to take extra responsibility so is taking more risks than perhaps he should.

“I think it’s a combination of things. I don’t like to point individually. This is a team task. I don’t think it’s a keeper issue at all.”

Cifuentes also pointed out that Sinclair Armstrong, while otherwise impressive, should have picked up Keiffer Moore at the corner which led to the second Bournemouth goal.

Championship strugglers Rangers scored twice in the space of as many minutes shortly before half-time, with Armstrong putting them ahead and Lyndon Dykes doubling their lead.

But Marcus Tavernier pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half, Moore equalised 10 minutes later, and Justin Kluivert’s winner took the Premier League team through

Cifuentes is now focused on three vital home matches this month in the battle to avoid relegation.

“Unfortunately set-pieces has been an issue for a while and we are not getting better,” he said.

“We discussed at half-time that it was very important to not just drop deep and wait for the minutes to go, but to score the third goal.

“We discussed the importance of the first 15 minutes of the second half because we expected them to come with aggression and try to get an early goal.

“Unfortunately from a corner we were missing the con​centration that is needed and we conceded a goal that is a game changer because Bournemouth then get into the game.​”

The Spaniard added: “Obviously we have a huge task ahead of us. The reality is that we are in the relegation zone in the Championship and ahead of us in January we have three massive games at home.

“What happens in the next three games will be massive for the future of the club.”

