QPR v Middlesbrough player ratings

Middlesbrough's 2-0 victory at Loftus Road ended QPR's recent resurgence. Here's how we rated each Rangers player in the 2-0 defeat.







Asmir Begovic: 5

Alert to the danger when he raced out to thwart Emmanuel Latte Lath during a Boro counter-attack. But should have done better for the second goal, which Marcus Forss nodded in at the far post, and once again the veteran keeper’s distribution was poor.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Is making a decent fist of it at right-back. Strong, determined and does his best to contribute going forward – and almost embarrassed ex-QPR keeper Seny Dieng with a lob which landed on top of the net.

Steve Cook: 7

Has been a key player in Rangers’ improvement and produced another solid performance at the back. Unlucky when his header from Lucas Andersen’s early corner was deflected over.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 7

Also had another impressive game. Looks so much more confident and robust than previously.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Not at his best, but worked hard on the left before making way for Ziyad Larkeche with 12 minutes remaining.

Jack Colback: 6

Back in the side after suspension. Solid in midfield and used the ball well, but Isaac Hayden seemed unfortunate to be left out.

Sam Field: 6

Not the swashbuckling display he produced against West Brom in midweek, but competed well in the first half before being taken off as part of a triple substitution early in the second.

Chris Willock: 6

Dangerous at times in the first half but was among the players who faded in the second.

Lucas Andersen: 6

Also tired as the game went on, but in the first half the Dane again showed his class and ability to create openings. His set-piece deliveries also led to early chances for Cook and Sam Field.

Ilias Chair: 6

Involved in some of Rangers’ best moments in the first half and sent an effort wide of the target, but struggled to make an impact after that and was taken off.

Michael Frey: 6

Worked hard up front but didn’t offer much of a goal threat.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Didn’t make more of an impact than Frey after replacing the Swiss striker.

Paul Smyth: 6

The intention was to trouble Boro’s defence with the pace and directness of Smyth, but they dealt with him well after his introduction.

Issac Hayden: 6

OK after coming on for Field.







