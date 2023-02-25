QPR v Blackburn player ratings
QPR’s miserable run continued as they lost 3-1 at home to Blackburn in Gareth Ainsworth’s first match in charge. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.
Seny Dieng: 6
Had little else to do other than pick the ball out of his net three times. Was left hopelessly exposed by his defence.
Osman Kakay: 7
Caught out on occasions but had a decent game. Delivered a cross which led to Rangers’ goal and was always eager to get forward.
Rob Dickie: 5
Has had a really poor season and this was another bad performance. Looks short of confidence and was all over the place at times.
Jimmy Dunne: 5
Also struggled at the heart of the Rangers defence. That area is a problem for Ainsworth.
Kenneth Paal: 5
Struggled defensively and offered little going forward. Has done well in his first season at QPR but is enduring a dip in form.
Sam Field: 7
Competed well in midfield. Looked very solid.
Stefan Johansen: 6
A calming presence and almost scored when he fired over the bar.
Tim Ireogbunam: 7
One of his best performances for Rangers. Took his goal – the first of his senior career – really well and was impressive throughout in a slightly more attacking role given to him by Ainsworth.
Ilias Chair: 7
Was lively before going off 10 minutes before half-time with what looked like a nasty hamstring injury. It was a major blow for his team and the tide turned against them afterwards.
Jamal Lowe: 6
Ran around a lot and pressed well from the front, but did little of note in an attacking sense.
Chris Martin: 7
Linked play well and put in a workmanlike performance up front.
Andre Dozzell: 6
Did OK after coming on for Chair.
Albert Adomah: 6
Missed a late chance when he headed over.