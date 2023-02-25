QPR v Blackburn player ratings

QPR’s miserable run continued as they lost 3-1 at home to Blackburn in Gareth Ainsworth’s first match in charge. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.









Seny Dieng: 6

Had little else to do other than pick the ball out of his net three times. Was left hopelessly exposed by his defence.

Osman Kakay: 7

Caught out on occasions but had a decent game. Delivered a cross which led to Rangers’ goal and was always eager to get forward.

Rob Dickie: 5

Has had a really poor season and this was another bad performance. Looks short of confidence and was all over the place at times.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

Also struggled at the heart of the Rangers defence. That area is a problem for Ainsworth.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Struggled defensively and offered little going forward. Has done well in his first season at QPR but is enduring a dip in form.

Sam Field: 7

Competed well in midfield. Looked very solid.

Stefan Johansen: 6

A calming presence and almost scored when he fired over the bar.

Tim Ireogbunam: 7

One of his best performances for Rangers. Took his goal – the first of his senior career – really well and was impressive throughout in a slightly more attacking role given to him by Ainsworth.

Ilias Chair: 7

Was lively before going off 10 minutes before half-time with what looked like a nasty hamstring injury. It was a major blow for his team and the tide turned against them afterwards.

Jamal Lowe: 6

Ran around a lot and pressed well from the front, but did little of note in an attacking sense.

Chris Martin: 7

Linked play well and put in a workmanlike performance up front.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Did OK after coming on for Chair.

Albert Adomah: 6

Missed a late chance when he headed over.







